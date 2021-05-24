Home

World

Thailand man charged over death of Swiss tourist near waterfall

| @BBCWorld
August 10, 2021 5:03 pm
The waterfall at Ao Yon is popular with tourists. [Source: BBC]

Thai police have charged a 27-year-old man in connection with the death of a Swiss woman who was found near a waterfall on the resort island of Phuket last week.

Local officials identified the victim as Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, aged 57.

Police found her face down in the water covered by a black sheet, with her phone, shorts and trainers nearby.

Article continues after advertisement

Theerawut Tortip told reporters at a police press conference that he killed the woman and stole from her.

He was detained after nearby CCTV footage showed him travelling to the waterfall around the same time Ms Sauvain-Weisskopf went there, police said. The waterfall at Ao Yon is not far from the coast and a popular tourist spot in Phuket’s Wichit area.

Under the programme, vaccinated tourists can come to the island without the need to quarantine, but cannot travel to the mainland within 14 days.

Ms Sauvain-Weisskopf’s death has prompted local officials to step up security on the island amid concerns that it is a huge setback to the sandbox scheme.

Governor Narong Woonciew said officials would survey unsafe areas in each community and put them under surveillance.

