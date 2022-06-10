Thailand decriminalizes cannabis

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul after signing a measure that drops cannabis from his ministry's list of controlled drugs. [Source: CNN]

Thailand on Thursday became the first country in Asia to decriminalize cannabis – but tough penalties will still apply to those who use the drug to get high, according to the minister who spearheaded the change.

Speaking to CNN in an interview ahead of the move, Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he expected legal cannabis production to boost the economy but cautioned that recreational use of the drug remains illegal.

“It’s a no,” said Anutin, who is also a deputy prime minister. “We still have regulations under the law that control the consumption, smoking or use of cannabis products in non-productive ways.”

Under decriminalization, it is no longer a crime to grow and trade marijuana and hemp products, or use parts of the plant to treat illnesses. Cafes and restaurants can also serve cannabis-infused food and drinks – but only if the products contain less than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the plant’s main psychoactive compound.

Harsh penalties remain in place under the Public Health Act, including up to three months in jail and an $800 fine for smoking cannabis in public.