Thailand attack: Country mourns after 37 killed, mostly children

The mother of a victim standing outside the daycare centre on Friday. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

Thailand is mourning a horrific gun and knife attack at a childcare centre in the north-east that left 37 people, including 23 children, dead.

Parents gathered outside the building on Friday morning, weeping and clutching their children’s favourite toys.

Others showed up to pay their respects.

Flags across the country are flying at half-mast as the devastated nation grapples with a tragedy.

A former policeman stormed the childcare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province on Thursday afternoon, killing children as young as two while they slept.

Police say the 34-year-old attacker then killed himself and his family after a manhunt. The motive for the attack is not yet known. But police said the attacker was sacked from his job in June for drug use.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha is set to arrive in the town of Utthai Sawan in Thailand’s rural north-east later on Friday. Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, together with the Queen, are also expected to visit the community.

Overnight, pink and white coffins adorned with gold, bearing the bodies of the children, were brought to a hospital morgue in Udon Thani and laid out in rows.