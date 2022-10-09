Thai town struggles with sudden loss of so many of its young

[Photo Credit: AP News]

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Paweenuch Supholwong sits on her mother’s lap and fidgets with her pigtails as her mother tells the remarkable story of how the 3-year-old wisp of a girl survived Thailand’s worst mass killing — the only child to emerge unscathed from daycare after a former police officer massacred preschoolers while they napped.

Two dozen children were among the 36 people shot and slashed to death in an attack that shattered the serenity of the rural township of Uthai Sawan, robbing the small farming community of much of its youngest generation in the blink of an eye.

Paweenuch was deeply asleep and covered by a blanket on the floor when the attacker burst through the front door and killed 22 of her classmates who lay around her — apparently missing her because he thought she was already dead, her mother Panomplai Srithong said. Another child survived with serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

As the community has come together to share its grief at the scene of the attack and its Buddhist temples, people have also flocked to Paweenuch, tying dozens of white, yellow and red “soul strings” to her wrists in the hope it will help her also spiritually survive the horror, in the belief that when someone suffers such a tragedy, they lose part of their soul.

Police identified the shooter as Panya Kamrap, 34, a former police sergeant fired earlier this year because of a drug charge involving methamphetamine. After leaving the daycare, he killed others along the way, and then his wife, child and himself at home, police said. An exact motive has not been determined, but he was due in court the following day to answer for the drug charge.

Like many from the area, Tawatchi Wichaiwong came to the scene Saturday from a neighbouring village with his wife, sister-in-law, and three young nephews to place flowers at the memorial outside the daycare.

“We felt it across all the villages. I cried when I heard the news,” the 47-year-old sugar cane farmer said. “We all have children of similar ages, we all know each other.”

For a township where people are used to simple and peaceful daily lives, the attack came as a particular shock, said Chuanpit Geawthong, a senior local administrator who was born and raised in Uthai Sawan.

Chuanpit was in the outdoor restroom when she heard the shots fired, and ran out to see a man lying under a table suffering from a gunshot wound and rushed to his aid. He is recovering at a hospital, but a man who worked at the district office was killed, she said.

It’s the loss of the children that she is having the hardest time coming to terms with.

Thailand’s government is providing financial compensation to the families to help them with funeral costs and other expenses — at least 310,000 baht, which is about $8,300 and for many amounts to several months’ salary, if not more, in one of the country’s poorest provinces.

The government also quickly dispatched a team of trauma experts from Bangkok who linked up with local mental health professionals on the day of the attack to help the victims.

Team leader Dutsadee Juengsiragulwit, a doctor with the government’s department of mental health, said a small community like Uthai Sawan has the advantage in that its size gives it a social cohesion that can be a source of power in dealing with such a tragedy.

On the other hand, she said since almost everyone is affected in some way, there are no “undamaged” people who can support others, so it is important for professionals to provide help quickly.

“If we do nothing, the psychological wounds or psychological trauma will be embedded in this generation,” she said.

Panomplai Srithong and her husband were at work in a Bangkok electronics factory when they heard that their daughter’s daycare had been attacked and that no one had survived.

Like many from Uthai Sawan, they had moved to the capital for work and sent home money to their family, leaving 3-year-old Paweenuch in her grandmother’s care.

After an initial panic, they learned that their daughter had survived and they drove home to Uthai Sawan as quickly as possible.