Texas: Supreme Court blocks state's 'de-platforming' law

[Source: BBC]

A Texas law forbidding social media giants from regulating certain forms of online speech has been blocked by the US Supreme Court.

The legislation would have prevented larger tech companies from banning or censoring Texas users for their views.

Republicans in the state said it was necessary to combat what they claimed was social media’s liberal bias.

But tech groups argued that the law was a violation of the private companies’ freedom of speech rights.

Industry groups suing against the legislation argued that it violated the right to free speech, which included the freedom of private companies to decide what content to publish on their platforms.

Without the ability to moderate their platforms, Silicon Valley campaigners claimed that the state legislation would have turned Facebook, Twitter and YouTube into “havens of the vilest expression imaginable”.