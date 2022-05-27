Texas shooting: Police accused of delay in storming Uvalde school

[Source: BBC]

Police were urged to charge into a deadly school shooting in the US state of Texas by onlookers, witnesses say, with one suggesting he considered doing so himself as he became frustrated.

Officials say gunman Salvador Ramos, 18, was inside the school in Uvalde for up to an hour before he was killed.

Nineteen children and two adults died, while 17 others were injured.

Eyewitness Juan Carranza told the Associated Press that women shouted at officers to “go in there”.