Texas shooting: How a sunny Uvalde school day ended in bloodshed

[Source: BBC]

As the US reels from another school shooting, more details are emerging of the horror that unfolded in Texas near the border with Mexico.

Witnesses have described traumatised children covered in blood being hugged by parents. Others had to come to terms with devastating news of the deaths of loved ones.

But Tuesday began much like any other weekday in May in Uvalde, about 130km west of San Antonio.

Around 8am local time, near the centre of the town, some 600 students aged seven to 10 were arriving at Robb Elementary School before the tragic incident unfolded.