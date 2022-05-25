Teacher and 14 pupils killed in Texas school shooting

[Source: BBC]

Fourteen pupils and a teacher have been killed in a school shooting in Texas.

The shooting happened on Tuesday at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, around 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The pupils were in second, third, and fourth grades – meaning aged between 7 and 10.

The suspect was an 18-year-old male called Salvador Ramos, Texas Governor Greg Abbott says.

He had a handgun, and possibly a rifle, Abbott adds.

The suspect is dead, and was believed to be killed by officers.