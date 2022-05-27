Texas Rangers defend school massacre response

[Source: BBC]

Police in Texas have been defending the response to a mass shooting at a school amid criticism of an apparent delay in confronting the teenage gunman.

Reports quoted parents as saying police were hesitant to confront the killer inside Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School.

But Texas Ranger Victor Escalon said officers were on the scene of Tuesday’s attack in four minutes.

The gunman – 18-year-old Salvador Ramos – was killed about an hour later, when US Border Patrol tactical teams arrived, but not before he had shot dead 19 students and two teachers, and injured at least 17 more.