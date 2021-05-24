Texas passes law banning abortion after six weeks

A law banning abortion from as early as six weeks into pregnancy has come into effect in the US state of Texas.

It bans abortions after the detection of what anti-abortion campaigners call a foetal heartbeat, something medical authorities say is misleading.

The law, one of the most restrictive in the country, took effect after the Supreme Court did not respond to an emergency appeal by abortion providers.

Doctors and women’s rights groups have heavily criticised the law.

It gives any individual the right to sue doctors who perform an abortion past the six-week point.

The so-called “Heartbeat Act” was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in May.

But rights groups, including Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), then requested that the Supreme Court block the legislation.

The group, which says that up to 90% of abortions in Texas take place after six weeks of pregnancy, described the development as “blatantly unconstitutional”.

The US women’s health group Planned Parenthood also condemned the ban, tweeting: “No matter what, we aren’t backing down and we are still fighting. Everyone deserves access to abortion.”