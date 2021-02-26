Texas moves to lift mask mandate and lift COVID rules

Texas will lift its mask mandate and allow businesses to reopen at full capacity next week, Governor Greg Abbott has announced.

Texas is the largest US state to end its mask mandate. Mr Abbott has faced criticism from his party over the measure, which was imposed last July.

More than 42,000 people have died with COVID in Texas since the start of the pandemic.

Mr Abbott announced he was lifting the restrictions in a speech at the Chamber of Commerce in the city of Lubbock on Tuesday.

He said that with increased vaccinations and improved treatment for COVID, the state was “in a far better position now”.

Mr Abbott’s new executive order, which is to take effect on 10 March, rescinds most of his earlier executive orders related to the coronavirus crisis.