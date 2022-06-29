Texas lawyer calls for more 'humane' border policy

[Source: BBC News]

American officials have a tough job when it comes to policing the border, says a lawyer who previously served as San Antonio’s top prosecutor.

This case looks “very similar” to a previous incident in which a driver was convicted after 10 migrants were found dead in his truck, says John Bash.

But he admits such penalties are not always a successful deterrent because smugglers know they are unlikely to be caught.

It would be possible to check more vehicles on the US border, Bash says, but this would harm commerce – so policymakers have to find a “balance”.

Bash thinks the answer is a “more humane effective” approach to border security, which he describes as under-resourced.