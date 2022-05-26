Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school

[Source: Associated Press News]

The gunman who massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas warned in online messages sent minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school, the governor said.

Salvador Ramos, 18, used an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in the bloodshed Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which ended when police stormed a classroom and killed him.

He legally bought the rifle and a second one like it last week, just after his birthday on May 16, authorities said.

“Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday. Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face has to have evil in his heart,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

“But it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids.”

Investigators shed no light on the motive for the attack, which also left at least 17 people wounded.

The governor said Ramos, a resident of the small town about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio, had no known criminal or mental health history.

But about a half-hour before the mass shooting, Ramos sent the first of three messages online, Abbott said.

Ramos wrote that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman.

In the last note, sent about 15 minutes before he reached Robb Elementary, he said he was going to shoot up an elementary school, according to Abbott. Investigators said Ramos did not specify which school.