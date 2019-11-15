Texas church shooting: Shooter killed by churchgoer named

A gunman who opened fire in a church in Texas, fatally shooting two people before being killed by an armed member of the congregation, has been named.

Keith Thomas Kinnunen stood up in the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement on Sunday and started shooting before he was himself shot.

A motive has not been established.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the man who killed the gunman has spoken out about the incident, saying that he does not consider himself a hero.

Jack Wilson, a volunteer member of the church’s security team, said he fired a single headshot to take down the gunman during the service, which was attended by 240 people while being live streamed on social media.