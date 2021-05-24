Home

World

Texas abortion clinics will be protected, Justice Department says

@BBCWorld
September 7, 2021 5:50 pm
Source: Reuters

The US Justice Department says it will protect clinics that perform abortions in Texas, a state with a near-total ban on voluntary pregnancy terminations.

The department said it would “provide support from federal law enforcement” when a clinic, reproductive health centre or patient was “under attack”.

A new Texas law bans abortions from as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctors and women’s rights groups have criticised the legislation, known as SB8, that took effect last week.

The so-called “Heartbeat Act” was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in May.

The law, one of the most restrictive in the country, bans abortions after the detection of what anti-abortion campaigners call a foetal heartbeat, something medical authorities say is misleading.

It also gives any individual the right to sue doctors who perform an abortion past the six-week point.

The law took effect after the Supreme Court did not respond to an emergency appeal by abortion providers.

