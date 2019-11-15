Tens of thousands gather again in mass defiance of government

Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters gathered again in the Thai capital Bangkok on Thursday in mass defiance of the government which had issued a decree banning demonstrations.

The protesters cheered and chanted peacefully, eventually dispersing several hours after a new 6pm curfew.

They called for the release of at least 20 activists arrested on Thursday in a sweeping crackdown by police.

Many made a three-finger salute – a symbol of the protest movement.

After peacefully leaving the site of the demonstration at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong Intersection, the protesters vowed to return on Friday at 17:00 local time (10:00 GMT).