Tens of thousands gather again in mass defiance of government
October 16, 2020 7:37 am
The protesters staged a peaceful sit in at Bangkok's Ratchaprasong shopping district. [Source: BBC]
Tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters gathered again in the Thai capital Bangkok on Thursday in mass defiance of the government which had issued a decree banning demonstrations.
The protesters cheered and chanted peacefully, eventually dispersing several hours after a new 6pm curfew.
They called for the release of at least 20 activists arrested on Thursday in a sweeping crackdown by police.
Many made a three-finger salute – a symbol of the protest movement.
After peacefully leaving the site of the demonstration at Bangkok’s Ratchaprasong Intersection, the protesters vowed to return on Friday at 17:00 local time (10:00 GMT).
