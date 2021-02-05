‘Tens of thousands’ could starve to death in Ethiopia’s Tigray

Eighty percent of Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray region has been cut off from humanitarian assistance and tens of thousands could starve to death.

The grim assessment by the Ethiopian Red Cross comes as fighting between Ethiopian and allied forces and those of the now-fugitive Tigray government that had dominated political life for nearly 30 years entered its fourth month.

Nearly 3.8 million people in Tigray need help.

The Prime Minister has said the military campaign in Tigray responded to orchestrated attacks on federal army camps by Tigray People’s Liberation Front.

In late November, he declared victory after federal forces entered the Tigrayan capital.

But humanitarian workers and diplomats say continued insecurity has hampered the aid response.