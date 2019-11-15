Ten people on Cruise Ship off Japan diagnosed with Coronavirus

Ten people on a cruise ship moored off Japan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Diamond Princess is anchored off Yokohama, and all 3700 passengers and crew have been quarantined.

Japanese health officials have tested dozens of people, and of 31 people whose test results have come through, 10 were confirmed as infected, reports Bloomberg. All the infected have been hospitalised.

A guest from Hong Kong disembarked on January 25 from the Diamond Princess while the ship docked in Hong Kong to visit a local hospital, where he was diagnosed with coronavirus.

The 14-day cruise, which departed January 20 from Yokohama, Japan, was scheduled to return on Tuesday. Local health officials are reviewing the 2666 guests and 1045 crew members on board for symptoms.

As of Tuesday, the outbreak has infected over 20,000 people and killed more than 400, most of them in China.