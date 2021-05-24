Home

Ten people injured in Pittsburgh bridge collapse

| @BBCWorld
January 29, 2022 5:52 pm
[Source: BBC]

A bridge in the US city of Pittsburgh has collapsed with six vehicles, including a bus, on it at the time.

Officials say 10 people sustained minor injuries, three of whom were taken to hospital.

The snow-covered Forbes Avenue Bridge gave way this morning, just hours before President Joe Biden visited the area to talk about infrastructure.

Fire Chief Darryl Jones says first responders used ropes longer than 30m and formed human chains to pull victims to safety.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area after public safety officials confirmed they had to shut off a leaking gas line that goes under the bridge.

It remains unclear what caused the city-owned bridge to cave in. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey says it had been inspected as recently as September, but a 2019 assessment revealed its structure was deteriorating.

