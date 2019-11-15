Ten Indian soldiers reportedly released by China

10 Indian soldiers have been freed by China following a deadly clash between the two sides on Monday, according to Indian media reports.

The Hindu newspaper, quoting military sources, said those released included a lieutenant-colonel and three majors.

The Indian government has not confirmed the news, nor confirmed that any of its troops were missing.

Article continues after advertisement

The fight in the Galwan Valley left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead and raised tensions between the two powers.

China did not acknowledge any casualties among its forces, while at least 76 Indian soldiers were injured. Both sides accused the other of an incursion.

The border between the two nations in the region is poorly demarcated and can shift with topographical changes.