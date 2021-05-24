Home

World

Ten bodies recovered from rubble in Borodyanka

BBC NEWS
April 10, 2022 8:36 am

The bodies of 10 civilians were recovered from under rubble in the destroyed city of Borodyanka, near Kyiv on Saturday, the Deputy Head of the Ukrainian emergency service in the Kyiv region, Bogdan Danilyuk said.

On 7 April, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General, Irina Venediktova, said 26 bodies had been discovered in the rubble in the city which lies about 90 km (55 miles) to the north-west of Ukrainian capital Kyiv, but the final number is thought to be much higher.

BBC correspondent Jeremy Bowen recently wrote about the destruction he saw in Borodyanka, where entire streets have been reduced to rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Borodyanka may have suffered more than others and that the worst atrocities committed by Russian troops departing from the north of the country are yet to be discovered.

