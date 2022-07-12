Temperatures rise to 32C amid extreme heat warning

People are being asked to balance enjoying the sun with being careful as temperatures soar in large parts of the UK. [Source: BBC News]

The Met Office has issued an extreme weather warning for Sunday, as temperatures climbed to 32C on Monday.

The rare amber alert covering much of England and Wales is used to warn people of potential health and transport issues caused by the heat.

It comes as Wales had its hottest day of the year with 28.7C in Cardiff’s Bute Park.

Northolt, west London, recorded a high of 32C as temperatures in England soared.

And Heathrow airport, in west London, recorded temperatures of 31.8C. The airport previously was the site of the UK’s hottest day so far this year on 17 June when it was 32.7C.

The Met Office’s extreme heat warning has only been issued twice before.

It comes as a teenager is believed to have died after getting into trouble while swimming in a canal, near Wakefield in West Yorkshire.

Temperatures are set to remain high overnight going into Tuesday, making it an uncomfortable night for many.

The Met Office is advising people to stay indoors where possible and to drink plenty of fluid to cope with the heat.

Parents are also being encouraged to limit their children’s exposure to the sun.

Level three heat-health alerts, which are separate to the Met Office amber warning, are in place across the south, the Midlands and eastern parts of England.

The heat-health alerts, issued jointly by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office, are expected to stay in place until next weekend.

Heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme because of climate change.

The highest temperature ever recorded in the UK was 38.7C on 25 July 2019 in Cambridge Botanic Garden.