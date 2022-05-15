Teen's toy train set to break Guinness World Record

[Source: 1News]

14-year-old Alex Blong built a 25-metre train out of Lego, likely breaking the Guinness World Record.

Although it’s yet to be confirmed by the iconic toy company, the miniature locomotor carrying 101 carriages easily beats the previous record of 69.

“It feels pretty good I have to admit,” says Alex.

It’s not every day you stumble across the world’s longest toy train next to actual locomotives.

But to Alex’s family, his success is anything but unusual.



The teenager’s grandfathers Ross Blong and Tom Mccallum describe Alex as an overachiever.

Younger sister Lizzy Blong, too, is proud, but not surprised by her brother’s achievement.

“It’s very Alex of him,” she says.

“I’ll probably buy the [Guiness World Record] book and show it to everyone at school.”

For Alex, building the longest toy train started as a personal lockdown project, but his family and New Zealand’s Lego community soon hopped on board.

Local Lego club, the All Blocks, were on the tracks Sunday, helping him build carriages and working with Alex to make sure the train’s six electric engines could move the train’s 25-metres of Lego along its plastic rails.

Robin Sather is a judge of New Zealand Lego Masters, and one of a handful of Lego-certified professional builders in the world.

Sather certified Alex’s attempt for the Guinness World Record books, on Sunday, despite a few technical hiccups that delayed the maiden voyage by a few minutes.

“It’s a lot of weight to pull all those carriages, getting them moving is the big trick,” says Sather.

But Alex and the team of Lego enthusiasts assisting him were not deterred, says Sather.

“Lego is just one of those things that is such a connector,” says Sather.