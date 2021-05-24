Home

Teenager to fly into space

| @BBCWorld
July 16, 2021 10:44 am
[Source: BBC Sports]

An 18-year-old is to become the youngest person to fly to space when he joins former Amazon boss Jeff Bezos on the first human flight by his space company on 20th July.

Oliver Daemen will fly in place of an anonymous $28m winning bidder of a public auction.

The winner of the auction could not fly on the mission due to scheduling conflicts.

Article continues after advertisement

Daemen had secured a seat on the second flight but was moved up to the first when the winning bidder pulled out.

The company plans to launch its passengers more than 100km (62 miles) above the Earth’s surface, allowing them to experience microgravity.

The capsule will then return to Earth using parachutes on a trip expected to last about 10 minutes.

