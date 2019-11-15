Home

Teenager diagnosed with coronavirus gives birth to baby girl in Cameroon

CNN
April 8, 2020 4:14 am
Dr. Yaneu Ngaha and Dr. Kemme Marilene with the baby girl at the Central Hospital of Yaoundé in Cameroon [Source: CNN]

Doctors in Cameroon helped a 19-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus, safely deliver a baby girl.

The patient had initially complained about breathing problems but medics at the Central Hospital of Yaoundé kept her in isolation after her result showed she had the virus, Dr. Sone Charles told CNN.

Charles said the teenager, whom authorities have not named, went into premature labor on Saturday night and doctors on duty raced to protect the baby and the mother.

The delivery happened within an hour with no complications, according to Dr. Yaneu Ngaha, who led the team that assisted with the birth.

“It was quite fast. The baby came out and we separated her from the mother, who did not touch the child,” Ngaha said. “We wore protective jackets and the mother also wore a mask.”

The mother and baby are in good condition, Ngaha said.

