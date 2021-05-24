Tear gas fired at Sudan’s anti-coup protesters in Khartoum

Hundreds of thousands of people have marched to the presidential palace in Sudan’s capital Khartoum to reject the October 25 military takeover.

This is drawing volleys of tear gas and stun grenades from security forces, Al Jazeera correspondents have said.

The outpouring of protests on Sunday is the latest in a series of demonstrations that have continued even after the reinstatement of the prime minister.

Demonstrations were also underway in other cities across the country to mark the third anniversary of protests that touched off a popular uprising that led to the overthrow of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok warned in a statement that Sudan’s revolution faced a major setback and that political intransigence from all sides threatened the country’s unity and stability.

Article continues after advertisement

Ahead of the protests, security forces sealed off major roads leading to the airport and army headquarters as well as most bridges connecting Khartoum to sister cities Bahri and Omdurman across the Nile River.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reporting from Khartoum said that for a few minutes, protesters were able to reach the southern gates of the presidential palace, but were met with tear gas and live ammunition.

“A majority of them have been forced to retreat following a heavy amount of tear gas that has been fired by security forces,” Morgan said.

“The military who guard the presidential palace have also used live ammunition, according to protesters who ran away from the southern gates of the presidential palace.”

But protesters are still gathering on the road leading to the palace, Morgan said.

“Many of them are not far from the front gate.

“They say they’re here to voice their demands and show the military that they want a civilian rule and no amount of tear gas or live ammunition will take them away from their demands.”

Protesters chanted “the people are stronger and retreat is impossible”, with some darting into side streets to dodge volleys of tear gas.