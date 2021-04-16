Home

Taylor Swift breaks The Beatles' chart record

BBC
April 17, 2021 10:41 am
[Source: BBC]

Taylor Swift has broken The Beatles’ long-held chart record for having the fastest run of three number one albums.

Swift’s re-recorded LP Fearless (Taylor’s Version) topped the UK chart on Friday, following the success of her recent efforts Folklore and Evermore.

The US singer scored her hat-trick in a total of just 259 days, beating the Fab Four’s 54-year-old record of three chart-topping albums in 364 days.

John, Paul, George and Ringo’s run was for Help!, Rubber Soul and Revolver.

It’s been quite a record-breaking 2021 for Swift so far, after she became the first female artist to win album of the year three times at the Grammys.

