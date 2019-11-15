Tanzanian president describes test kits as a 'dirty game' after pawpaw tests positive

The testing regime in the African nation of Tanzania has been called into question by its president, after tests found the presence of coronavirus in a pawpaw and a goat.

In a speech broadcast to the nation, President John Magufuli described imported testing kits as a “dirty game” and said that some laboratories lacked credibility.

He says this also means there is possibility for technical errors.

He told the nation he had secretly had a range of everyday items tested and those tests showed a positive result for a pawpaw, a quail and a goat.

Tanzania has recorded 480 cases of the virus and 16 deaths.