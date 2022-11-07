Tanzanian Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria

[Source: BBC]

A Tanzanian passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land in the lakeside town of Bukoba, killing at least 19 people.

Twenty-six of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight were initially rescued and sent to hospital.

The two pilots survived the crash and managed to speak to local officials from the cockpit but the prime minister says they may have since died.

Rescue workers and local fishermen are trying to rescue others still trapped.

Abdul Nuri was at the airport waiting for the return flight to Tanzania’s biggest city, Dar es Salaam, when he saw the plane plunge into the water.

The crash has been blamed on bad weather but the rain has stopped, allowing rescuers to reach the crash site.

Emergency workers have used ropes to pull the ATR-42 aircraft closer to the shore, and some of the plane’s body is now above the water.