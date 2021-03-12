Talks to increase capacity to 75% underway

Turkey has sparked local and international outrage after it withdrew from the world’s first binding treaty to prevent and combat violence against women.

The 2011 Istanbul Convention, signed by 45 countries and the European Union, requires governments to adopt legislation prosecuting domestic violence and similar abuse as well as marital rape and female genital mutilation.

On Friday, Turkey pulled out of the treaty by a presidential decree in a shocking move for human rights activists in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

No reason was provided for the withdrawal.

Domestic Violence Lawyer, Ipek Bozkurt says women are shocked by the government’s move.

“It is not only a convention basically, but it is a country’s dedication. It is a symbol for a country’s commitment to woman’s rights. So it is going to be very motivational for the men who are planning violence against women. For the men who will be potential culprits of femicide cases.”

Since last year, women have taken to the streets in cities across the country calling on the government to stick to the convention.