Taliban 'tortured and massacred' men from Hazara minority

The Taliban recently “massacred” and brutally tortured several members of the Hazara minority in Afghanistan, says human rights group Amnesty International.

Witnesses have given harrowing accounts of the killings, which took place in early July in Ghazni province.

Since taking over the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban have tried to portray a more restrained image.

But Amnesty said the incident was a “horrifying indicator” of Taliban rule.

The Hazara community is Afghanistan’s third-largest ethnic group.

They mainly practise Shia Islam and have faced long-term discrimination and persecution in predominantly Sunni Afghanistan and Pakistan.