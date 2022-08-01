Taliban says one killed

[Source: BBC]

Afghanistan’s Taliban forces have clashed with Iranian border guards on the frontier between the two countries.

The Taliban say one of their soldiers was killed in Sunday’s fighting, which occurred in the border area between Afghanistan’s Nimroz province and Iran’s Hirmand region.

Each country blamed the other for the incident.

Article continues after advertisement

There have been several clashes at the border since Taliban militants took over Afghanistan a year ago.

The exact circumstances of the latest skirmish are unclear.