World

Taliban say jail captured and prisoners freed

| @BBCWorld
August 7, 2021 10:17 pm
Security forces patrolling the western city of Herat [Source: EPA]

The Taliban in Afghanistan say they have captured a prison in the northern province of Jawzjan and freed all of the prisoners.

Video on social media shows hundreds of inmates leaving the prison in the city of Sheberghan on Saturday after the insurgents launched an attack.

The Taliban have taken control of the city, making it the second regional capital to fall to the militants.

It is a major blow to security forces, as battles escalate across the country.

Sheberghan is a stronghold of the former Afghan vice-president, Abdul Rashid Dostum, whose supporters have been leading the fight against the insurgents.

Local media reports that 150 people travelled to the city to help Afghan forces fight the Taliban.

