World

Taliban carrying out door-to door manhunt, report says

| @BBCWorld
August 20, 2021 12:42 pm
[Source: BBC]

The Taliban have stepped up their search for people who worked for Nato forces or the previous Afghan government, a UN document has warned.

It said the militants have been going door-to-door to find targets and threatening their family members.

The hardline Islamist group has tried to reassure Afghans since seizing power, promising there would be “no revenge”.

But there are fears the Taliban have changed little since the brutal 1990s.

The warning the group were targeting “collaborators” came in a confidential document by the RHIPTO Norwegian Center for Global Analyses, which provides intelligence to the UN.

He warned that anyone on the Taliban’s blacklist was in severe danger, and that there could be mass executions.

