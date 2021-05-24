Taliban capture Kandahar, Afghanistan's second largest city

The Taliban have claimed the capture of Afghanistan’s second largest city, Kandahar, in what would be a major win for the militants.

The city was once the Taliban’s stronghold, and is strategically important as a leading trade hub.

Several cities fell on Thursday in the most dramatic string of victories yet.

Article continues after advertisement

The United States says it is sending nearly 3,000 troops back into Afghanistan to help evacuate staff from the American embassy.

The UK says it is also deploying about 600 troops on a short-term basis to provide support to British nationals leaving the country.

The number of staff working at the British embassy in Kabul has a been reduced to a core team.

The insurgents have moved quickly, seizing new territories as US and other foreign troops withdraw after 20 years of military operations.