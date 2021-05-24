Taliban bans foreign currencies in Afghanistan

The Taliban has banned the use of foreign currencies in Afghanistan, a move that could further disrupt an economy on the brink of collapse.

“The economic situation and national interests in the country require that all Afghans use Afghani currency in their every trade,” the Taliban said.

The economy is struggling due to the withdrawal of international financial support after the Taliban took control.

The US dollar has been used widely in Afghanistan’s markets.

Dollars are also often used for trade in areas bordering Afghanistan’s neighbours such as Pakistan.

“The Islamic Emirate instructs all citizens, shopkeepers, traders, businessmen and the general public to henceforth conduct all transactions in Afghanis and strictly refrain from using foreign currency,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement posted online.