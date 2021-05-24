Home

World

Taliban announce new rules for female students

| @BBCWorld
September 13, 2021 9:26 am
Veiled students attend a Taliban rally at the Shaheed Rabbani Education University in Kabul on Saturday. [Source: EPA]

Afghan universities will be segregated by gender, and a new dress code will be introduced, the Taliban has said.

Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani indicated women would be allowed to study, but not alongside men.

He also announced a review of the subjects students would be taught.

Article continues after advertisement

Women and girls were banned from schools and universities under Taliban rule between 1996 and 2001.

The Taliban have said they will not prevent women from being educated or having jobs. But since they seized control on 15 August, they have asked all women, except those in the public health sector, to stay away from work, until the security situation improves.

Sunday’s announcement of the higher education policy comes a day after the Taliban raised their flag over the presidential palace, signalling the beginning of their administration. They seized control from the elected government a month ago.

The policy marks a significant change from the accepted practice before the Taliban takeover. Female students did not have to abide by a dress code, and universities were co-educational, with men and women studying side by side.

But Mr Haqqani was unapologetic about that change. “We have no problems in ending the mixed-education system,” he said. “The people are Muslims and they will accept it.”

Some have suggested that the new rules will exclude women from education because the universities do not have the resources to provide separate classes. However, Mr Haqqani insisted there are enough female teachers and that where they are not available alternatives will be found.

“It all depends on the university’s capacity,” he said. “We can also use male teachers to teach from behind a curtain, or use technology.”

Girls and boys will also be segregated at primary and secondary schools, which was already common throughout Afghanistan.

Women will be required to wear hijabs, however Mr Haqqani did not specify if additional face coverings would be made compulsory.

