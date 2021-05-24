Home

World

Taliban announce new government for Afghanistan

| @BBCWorld
September 8, 2021 8:50 am
The Taliban issued this recent photo of their new interim PM Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund [Source: BBC]

The Taliban have announced an interim government in Afghanistan, declaring the country an “Islamic Emirate”.

The new cabinet, entirely male, is made up of senior Taliban figures some of whom are notorious for attacks on US forces over the last two decades.

It will be led by Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, one of the movement’s founders, who is on a UN blacklist.

Article continues after advertisement

The interior minister is the feared FBI-wanted leader of the Haqqani militant group, Sirajuddin Haqqani.

The Taliban seized control of most of Afghanistan more than three weeks ago, ousting the previous elected leadership.

The announcement of the acting cabinet is a key step in the formation of a Taliban government. The new leadership will face significant challenges, not least stabilising the country’s economy.

The Taliban have previously said they wanted to form an inclusive government. However, all of the cabinet ministers announced on Tuesday are already established Taliban leaders, and no women were included.

