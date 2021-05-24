Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Naviti, Yasawa|Fiji likely to achieve vaccination target by November|Rukua village implements movement restriction|Hydroponic farm investment bodes well for family|COVID response in-state residence recognized|Funeral gathering increased to 20 persons|Education Minister acknowledges Indian Governments assistance|Vaccination lottery funded by the private sector|Commercial farmers welcomes new curfew time|Smoking decreases survival rate for COVID patients|No COVID death recorded|Nabouwalu case recovers|Early Father’s Day gift for 16 families in Naitasiri|Nabouwalu case recovers|Curfew to start from 8 tonight|Testing continues in Namara Tiri in Labasa|Transmission risk high for Naviti, Yasawa and Malolo|MOH to seek booster doses if need arises|21 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Yasawa|Maritime travel depends on vaccination|Do not be complacent warns PS|Accommodation arrangements for boarding students|Students fail to provide vaccination details|Ministry explains death of fully vaccinated individuals|250 new infections, one more COVID-19 death|
Full Coverage

World

Taliban accused of killing pregnant police officer

| @BBCWorld
September 6, 2021 9:42 am
Banu Negar's family say the officer was eight months pregnant when she was killed

Taliban militants in Afghanistan have shot dead a policewoman in a provincial city, witnesses have told the BBC.

The woman, named in local media as Banu Negar, was killed at the family home in front of relatives in Firozkoh, the capital of central Ghor province.

The killing comes amid increasing reports of escalating repression of women in Afghanistan.

Article continues after advertisement

The Taliban told the BBC they had no involvement in Negar’s death and are investigating the incident.

Spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed said: “We are aware of the incident and I am confirming that the Taliban have not killed her, our investigation is ongoing.”

He added that the Taliban had already announced an amnesty for people who worked for the previous administration, and put Negar’s murder down to “personal enmity or something else”.

Details of the incident are still sketchy as many in Firozkoh fear retribution if they speak out. But three sources have told the BBC that the Taliban beat and shot Negar dead in front of her husband and children on Saturday.

Relatives supplied graphic images showing blood spattered on a wall in the corner of a room and a body, the face heavily disfigured.

The family say Negar, who worked at the local prison, was eight months pregnant.

Three gunmen arrived at the house on Saturday and searched it before tying members of the family up, relatives say.

The intruders were heard speaking Arabic, a witness said.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.