Taj Mahal: 'Monument of love' shuts down amid coronavirus fears

India’s iconic monument Taj Mahal has shut down to halt the spread of the coronavirus, officials say.

The culture ministry said tens of thousands visit the “monument of love” every day and it was “imperative to shut it down”.

The Taj Mahal is one of the world’s leading tourist attractions, and draws as many as 70,000 people every day.

India has 114 cases of Covid-19 and two related deaths. It has tested 6,000 people so far for the infection.

Several other important monuments, museums and heritage buildings have also been shut across the country to keep people safe.

Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said the monuments would remain shut until 31 March and the decision will be reviewed after the shutdown period.