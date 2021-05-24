Taiwan tech giants Foxconn and TSMC to buy 10m COVID jabs

The world’s two biggest technology manufacturers are buying 10 million doses of a COVID vaccine for Taiwan.

Taiwanese firms Foxconn, which makes devices for Apple, and chip giant TSMC brokered the agreements for the BioNTech vaccine, worth $350m (£252m).

Taiwan has been trying for months to buy the vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech and blames China for blocking a deal.

Article continues after advertisement

China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own territory, denies the accusations.

The agreements will see Foxconn and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) buy five million doses of the vaccine each and donate them to the government for distribution.

The deal was announced in a statement by BioNTech’s Chinese sales agent Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group.

Fosun Pharma’s chairman and chief executive Wu Yifang said they would “work closely with our partners to provide safe and effective vaccines to Taiwan at an early date”.

Foxconn’s billionaire founder and chairman Terry Gou wrote on his Facebook page that Beijing did not interfere with the talks.