Taiwan says 'very difficult' to get WHO invite, but trying hard

Reuters
May 10, 2022 12:36 pm
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu. [Source: Reuters]

It will be “very difficult” for Taiwan to get an invite to a major World Health Organization meeting this month, but efforts are continuing, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday.

Taiwan is excluded from most global organisations because of objections from China, which considers it one of its provinces and not a separate country. In particular, Taipei has complained that exclusion from the WHO has hampered efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan attended the World Health Assembly, the WHO’s decision-making body, as an observer from 2009-2016 when Taipei-Beijing relations warmed. But China blocked further participation after the election of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, who China views as a separatist – a charge she rejects.

Taking lawmaker questions in parliament, Wu said they were continuing to seek an invite.

 

