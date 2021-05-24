Taiwan says record 38 Chinese planes entered defence zone

Taiwan has reported 38 Chinese military jets flying into its air defence zone on Friday – the largest incursion by Beijing to date.

The defence ministry said the aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers, entered its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) in two waves.

Taiwan responded by scrambling its jets and deploying missile systems.

Article continues after advertisement

China sees democratic Taiwan as a breakaway province, but Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state.

Taiwan has been complaining for more than a year about repeated missions by China’s air force near the island.

The government in Beijing – which is marking 72 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China – has so far made no public comment.