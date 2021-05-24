Home

Taiwan says record 38 Chinese planes entered defence zone

October 2, 2021 5:35 pm
[Source: BBC]

Taiwan has reported 38 Chinese military jets flying into its air defence zone on Friday – the largest incursion by Beijing to date.

The defence ministry said the aircraft, including nuclear-capable bombers, entered its air defence identification zone (ADIZ) in two waves.

Taiwan responded by scrambling its jets and deploying missile systems.

China sees democratic Taiwan as a breakaway province, but Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state.

Taiwan has been complaining for more than a year about repeated missions by China’s air force near the island.

The government in Beijing – which is marking 72 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China – has so far made no public comment.

