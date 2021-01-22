Taiwan reports large incursion by Chinese warplanes for second day

Taiwan has reported a large incursion by Chinese warplanes for the second day running.

This was a show of force that coincides with the first days of US President Joe Biden’s term of office.

Sunday’s operation involved 15 aircraft and happened a day after a similar drill led to a warning from Washington.

Article continues after advertisement

China sees democratic Taiwan as a breakaway province, but Taiwan sees itself as a sovereign state.

Analysts say China is testing the level of support of Mr Biden for Taiwan.

China has carried out regular flights over the waters between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwanese-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in recent months.

But they are usually conducted by one to three reconnaissance or anti-submarine warfare aircraft, according to Taiwan.