Taiwan orders toughest curbs amid infections spike

| @BBCWorld
May 17, 2021 8:11 am
Schools and other learning institutions are being disinfected across Taiwan [Source: Reuters]

Taiwan’s government has imposed its toughest restrictions so far, as the island tries to battle a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The authorities are shutting down cinemas and entertainment venues until 28 May, while limiting gatherings to five indoors and 10 outdoors.

President Tsai Ing-wen urged the public not to panic-buy basic necessities.

Taiwan – which has so far survived the pandemic almost unscathed – on Sunday reported 207 new infections.

The island of 23 million people has recorded 1,682 infections and 12 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Taiwan’s impressive success battling the coronavirus has been largely attributed to early and strict border controls, a ban on foreign visitors and mandatory quarantine for all Taiwanese returning home.

In a separate development on Sunday, Singapore said all schools as well as junior colleges and universities would shift to home-based learning from 19 May amid a spike in infections.

Singapore on Sunday reported 49 new cases, including 38 locally transmitted infections. This is the highest daily tally since last September.

Singapore has so far confirmed more than 61,000 cases, with 31 deaths.

