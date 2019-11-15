Tahiti COVID-19 death toll rises to 53

There has been another fatality in French Polynesia’s COVID-19 pandemic, raising the death toll to 53.

98 people are in hospital, including 26 in intensive care.

The number of cases has increased by 221 since yesterday, raising the tally to 11,706.

The virus is concentrated on Tahiti but has spread across all archipelagos.

All but 62 cases were detected after the borders were reopened in July and mandatory quarantine requirements were abolished.

A nightly curfew has been in place since late last month and meetings in public are limited to six people.