Tahiti Covid-19 death toll reaches 75

There have been two more fatalities in French Polynesia’s Covid-19 pandemic, bringing the death toll to 75.

Over the weekend, 276 more people tested positive for the virus.

74 people are in hospital, including 24 in intensive care.

Additional medical personnel have been flown in from France to help with the outbreak, which has spread to all archipelagos.

All but 62 of the 14,372 cases were detected after the borders were reopened in July and mandatory quarantine requirements were abolished.