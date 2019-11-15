Tahiti COVID-19 case number climbs to 465

French Polynesia has recorded another 12 COVID-19 cases, rasing the tally for August to 465.

The territory has seen a double-digit increase of infections every day for the past three weeks and the wearing of masks has now become compulsory in crowded places.

Social distancing is also being encouraged, but unlike after the first COVID-19 outbreak in March, a general lockdown has been ruled out by the government.

Article continues after advertisement

Several unions have warned they would call a general strike on Thursday if the government refuses to improve protection and re-introduce a two-week quarantine for arriving travellers.

The quarantine requirement was abandoned in the middle of July when flights restarted to revive international tourism.