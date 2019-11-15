Home

Syria war: Russia and Turkey agree Idlib ceasefire

| @BBCWorld
March 6, 2020 6:42 am

Turkey and Russia have agreed a ceasefire from midnight local time in Syria’s north-western Idlib province in a bid to avoid a major escalation.

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan also agreed to establish a security corridor and joint patrols.

Last month, 36 Turkish soldiers were killed in Idlib during a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive.

Turkey, which backs opposition rebels, responded by attacking Syrian troops.

The incident sparked fears of a direct military conflict between Turkey and Russia.

 

