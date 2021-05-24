Home

Sydney's COVID-19 lockdown extends for another month

TVNZ
July 28, 2021 3:46 pm
NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian adjusts her mask during a COVID-19 update press conference. [Source: TVNZ]

Millions of people in Greater Sydney and beyond will remain in lockdown for another four weeks as NSW recorded another 177 locally acquired COVID-19 infections.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian confirmed the current five-week lockdown will be extended until at least August 28 for Greater Sydney, the Central Coast, the Blue Mountains, Wollongong, and Shellharbour.

Of the 177 cases recorded in the 24-hours to 8 last night, 68 were circulating in the community for all or part of their infectious period.

Today marks the first day adults aged 18 to 39 can book an AstraZeneca jab at participating pharmacies while they can also book with NSW vaccination hubs from Friday.

In NSW, 30.4 percent of the population has now received their first dose of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

Some 13.1 percent of the population – 1.07 million residents – have received two doses.

Business NSW is calling on greater support for business as the lockdown hits hard.

